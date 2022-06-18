Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) Stock Has Gained 46.49% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.22 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.09, to imply an increase of 4.26% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The PLRX share’s 52-week high remains $30.87, putting it -335.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.96. The company has a valuation of $264.60M, with an average of 0.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 231.84K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PLRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.81.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) trade information

After registering a 4.26% upside in the last session, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.45 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 4.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.16%, and 46.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.48%. Short interest in Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) saw shorts transact 2.97 million shares and set a 17.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.00, implying an increase of 81.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27.00 and $51.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLRX has been trading -619.32% off suggested target high and -280.82% from its likely low.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pliant Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) shares are -52.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -23.99% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -26.60% this quarter before falling -14.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -36.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $1.21 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.19 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.79 million and $2.37 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -32.40% before dropping -49.80% in the following quarter.

PLRX Dividends

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s Major holders

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 8.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.05% of the shares at 96.72% float percentage. In total, 88.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by TRV GP III, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.84 million shares (or 16.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 5.41 million shares, or about 14.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $72.98 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care holds roughly 0.99 million shares. This is just over 2.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.97 million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about 8.71 million.