Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) Fell -8.74% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.03, to imply a decrease of 0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The PME share’s 52-week high remains $1.12, putting it -8.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.42. The company has a valuation of $87.64M, with average of 239.07K shares over the past 3 months.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) trade information

After registering a 0.00% downside in the last session, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0579 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping 0.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.83%, and 11.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 79.22%.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) estimates and forecasts

PME Dividends

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. has its next earnings report out on November 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)’s Major holders

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. insiders hold 52.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.26% of the shares at 0.55% float percentage. In total, 0.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 81577.0 shares (or 0.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46882.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 62069.0 shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $35671.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 62069.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39724.0