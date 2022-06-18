Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -7.69% Loss

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $160.09, to imply an increase of 3.75% or $5.79 in intraday trading. The PCTY share’s 52-week high remains $314.49, putting it -96.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $152.01. The company has a valuation of $9.16B, with average of 275.17K shares over the past 3 months.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) trade information

After registering a 3.75% upside in the last session, Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 170.09 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 3.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.69%, and 0.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.21%.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Paylocity Holding Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) shares are -26.28% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 40.76% against 3.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.60% this quarter before jumping 3.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $218.07 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $226.09 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 79.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 8.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

PCTY Dividends

Paylocity Holding Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s Major holders

Paylocity Holding Corporation insiders hold 26.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.34% of the shares at 95.31% float percentage. In total, 70.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.9 million shares (or 14.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.87 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.09 million shares, or about 7.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $841.47 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 5.23 million shares. This is just over 9.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.23 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.1 million, or 1.99% of the shares, all valued at about 224.28 million.