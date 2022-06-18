Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX: PZG): What Itâ€™s Worth And What To Do About It

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.15 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.73. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $0.49, to imply a decrease of -1.78% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The PZG shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $1.10, putting it -124.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $20.89M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 421.71K shares over the past 3 months.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG) trade information

After registering a -1.78% downside in the last session, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5500 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping -1.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.39%, and -1.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.85%. Short interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG) saw shorts transact 49830.0 shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) shares are -37.95% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.65% against 1.20%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $100k.

PZG Dividends

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG)â€™s Major holders

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. insiders hold 17.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.02% of the shares at 9.73% float percentage. In total, 8.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.57 million shares (or 3.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royal Bank of Canada with 0.32 million shares, or about 0.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.21 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and OCM Gold Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.23 million shares. This is just over 2.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.4 million, or 0.86% of the shares, all valued at about 0.24 million.