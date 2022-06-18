Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) Is Down -7.62% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT)’s traded shares stood at 0.73 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.06, to imply an increase of 0.98% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The PALT share’s 52-week high remains $15.20, putting it -637.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.76. The company has a valuation of $17.65M, with average of 474.94K shares over the past 3 months.

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) trade information

After registering a 0.98% upside in the last session, Paltalk Inc. (PALT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.32 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 0.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.62%, and 0.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.46%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Paltalk Inc. (PALT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -8.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.93 million.

PALT Dividends

Paltalk Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Paltalk Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT)’s Major holders

Paltalk Inc. insiders hold 48.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.40% of the shares at 12.52% float percentage. In total, 6.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 53818.0 shares (or 0.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with 47000.0 shares, or about 0.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.13 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Paltalk Inc. (PALT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 29418.0 shares. This is just over 0.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $83547.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24400.0, or 0.35% of the shares, all valued at about 69296.0.