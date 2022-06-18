Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)’s traded shares stood at 0.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.11, to imply an increase of 2.43% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The OESX share’s 52-week high remains $6.37, putting it -201.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.00. The company has a valuation of $68.62M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 108.69K shares over the past 3 months.

Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) trade information

After registering a 2.43% upside in the last session, Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.29 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 2.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.21%, and -16.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.71%. Short interest in Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) saw shorts transact 0.34 million shares and set a 3.25 days time to cover.

Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Orion Energy Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) shares are -36.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.26% against 21.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -98.60% this quarter before falling -50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $27.73 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $31.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $35.5 million and $35.1 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -21.90% before dropping -10.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 25.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 107.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.00% annually.

OESX Dividends

Orion Energy Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Orion Energy Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)’s Major holders

Orion Energy Systems Inc. insiders hold 9.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.59% of the shares at 65.92% float percentage. In total, 59.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by North Star Investment Management Corp. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.77 million shares (or 12.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.01 million shares, or about 6.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.26 million.

We also have Northern Lights Fd Tr II-North Star Micro Cap Fd and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-North Star Opportunity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Northern Lights Fd Tr II-North Star Micro Cap Fd holds roughly 1.08 million shares. This is just over 3.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.0 million, or 3.22% of the shares, all valued at about 3.09 million.