Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)’s traded shares stood at 0.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.50. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.51, to imply a decrease of -3.56% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The MARPS share’s 52-week high remains $32.00, putting it -391.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.75. The company has a valuation of $13.67M, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 225.55K shares over the past 3 months.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) trade information

After registering a -3.56% downside in the last session, Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.15 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping -3.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.26%, and -14.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 51.41%. Short interest in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) saw shorts transact 51520.0 shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.

Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) estimates and forecasts

MARPS Dividends

Marine Petroleum Trust has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Marine Petroleum Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 7.31% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)’s Major holders

Marine Petroleum Trust insiders hold 19.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.24% of the shares at 2.79% float percentage. In total, 2.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bank of America Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 27225.0 shares (or 1.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 24800.0 shares, or about 1.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.11 million.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 339.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1644.0