Now Is The Time To Build A Position In ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.64, to imply a decrease of 0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The CDXC share’s 52-week high remains $10.78, putting it -557.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.51. The company has a valuation of $122.18M, with average of 513.53K shares over the past 3 months.

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) trade information

After registering a 0.00% downside in the last session, ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0500 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping 0.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.27%, and -5.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.15%.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ChromaDex Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) shares are -59.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.00% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.50% this quarter before jumping 53.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $19.68 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.79 million.

CDXC Dividends

ChromaDex Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ChromaDex Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s Major holders

ChromaDex Corporation insiders hold 39.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.42% of the shares at 55.65% float percentage. In total, 33.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.07 million shares (or 5.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.15 million shares, or about 4.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $7.76 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.48 million shares. This is just over 2.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.08 million, or 1.58% of the shares, all valued at about 3.03 million.