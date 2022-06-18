Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX)’s traded shares stood at 0.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.15, to imply a decrease of -7.39% or -$0.97 in intraday trading. The BIOX share’s 52-week high remains $16.43, putting it -35.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.21. The company has a valuation of $579.43M, with an average of 85590.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 92.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) trade information

After registering a -7.39% downside in the last session, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.78 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping -7.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.12%, and -13.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.07%. Short interest in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) saw shorts transact 0.31 million shares and set a 4.36 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) shares are -10.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 161.11% against 11.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -166.70% this quarter before jumping 950.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 48.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $44.74 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $94.23 million.

BIOX Dividends

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX)’s Major holders

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. insiders hold 98.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.59% of the shares at 191.32% float percentage. In total, 2.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Allianz Asset Management GmbH. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 0.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Friess Associates LLC with 0.18 million shares, or about 0.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.53 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds roughly 25411.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22009.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 0.28 million.