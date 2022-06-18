Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY)

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s traded shares stood at 0.19 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.14, to imply an increase of 7.00% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The AGFY share’s 52-week high remains $35.94, putting it -1579.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.92. The company has a valuation of $58.49M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 589.17K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Agrify Corporation (AGFY), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AGFY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

After registering a 7.00% upside in the last session, Agrify Corporation (AGFY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.48 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 7.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.36%, and -16.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.74%. Short interest in Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) saw shorts transact 2.94 million shares and set a 5.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.25, implying an increase of 76.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AGFY has been trading -460.75% off suggested target high and -40.19% from its likely low.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Agrify Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Agrify Corporation (AGFY) shares are -79.30% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 14.41% against 15.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 133.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $30.05 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $38.12 million.

AGFY Dividends

Agrify Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Agrify Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

Agrify Corporation insiders hold 5.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.27% of the shares at 30.84% float percentage. In total, 29.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AdvisorShares Investments, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.08 million shares (or 4.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 0.81 million shares, or about 3.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.44 million.

We also have AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Agrify Corporation (AGFY) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF holds roughly 1.87 million shares. This is just over 7.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.78 million, or 2.96% of the shares, all valued at about 4.86 million.