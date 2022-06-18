NL Industries Inc. (NYSE: NL): Can A Stock Be 21.49% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

NL Industries Inc. (NYSE:NL)’s traded shares stood at 0.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.99, to imply an increase of 4.53% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The NL share’s 52-week high remains $9.92, putting it -10.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.21. The company has a valuation of $450.94M, with average of 29.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Sell for NL Industries Inc. (NL), translating to a mean rating of 4.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NL Industries Inc. (NYSE:NL) trade information

After registering a 4.53% upside in the last session, NL Industries Inc. (NL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.10 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 4.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.22%, and 14.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.49%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying a decrease of -28.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NL has been trading 22.14% off suggested target high and 22.14% from its likely low.

NL Industries Inc. (NL) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 0 analysts is $42.1 million.

NL Dividends

NL Industries Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NL Industries Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.28, with the share yield ticking at 3.11% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NL Industries Inc. (NYSE:NL)’s Major holders

NL Industries Inc. insiders hold 83.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.16% of the shares at 65.68% float percentage. In total, 11.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.04 million shares (or 4.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.54 million shares, or about 1.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.88 million.

We also have DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Northeast Investors Trust (Fund) as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NL Industries Inc. (NL) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series holds roughly 0.82 million shares. This is just over 1.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.51 million, or 1.05% of the shares, all valued at about 3.78 million.