MV Oil Trust (NYSE: MVO) Stock Falling -10.38% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)’s traded shares stood at 0.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.32, to imply a decrease of -9.51% or -$0.98 in intraday trading. The MVO share’s 52-week high remains $15.14, putting it -62.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.55. The company has a valuation of $106.43M, with an average of 86180.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 85.07K shares over the past 3 months.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) trade information

After registering a -9.51% downside in the last session, MV Oil Trust (MVO) has traded red over the past five days. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -24.60%, and -10.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.55%. Short interest in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) saw shorts transact 35270.0 shares and set a 0.37 days time to cover.

MV Oil Trust (MVO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $50.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $50.8 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 101.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.00% annually.

MVO Dividends

MV Oil Trust has its next earnings report out on March 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MV Oil Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 1.50, with the share yield ticking at 16.09% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)’s Major holders

MV Oil Trust insiders hold 37.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.12% of the shares at 21.06% float percentage. In total, 13.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Selective Wealth Management, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 1.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 87922.0 shares, or about 0.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.78 million.

We also have Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MV Oil Trust (MVO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund holds roughly 52321.0 shares. This is just over 0.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3286.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 35160.0.