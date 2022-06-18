Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (AMEX: MTA) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (AMEX:MTA)’s traded shares stood at 0.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.10, to imply a decrease of -6.42% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The MTA share’s 52-week high remains $10.46, putting it -105.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.70. The company has a valuation of $273.51M, with average of 224.72K shares over the past 3 months.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (AMEX:MTA) trade information

After registering a -6.42% downside in the last session, Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.70 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping -6.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.99%, and -5.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.41%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.38, implying an increase of 45.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $10.81 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MTA has been trading -111.96% off suggested target high and -37.25% from its likely low.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $789.5k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.07 million.

MTA Dividends

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (AMEX:MTA)’s Major holders

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. insiders hold 9.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.36% of the shares at 20.25% float percentage. In total, 18.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.28 million shares (or 5.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC with 2.03 million shares, or about 4.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $14.04 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 2.05 million shares. This is just over 4.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.84 million, or 4.14% of the shares, all valued at about 11.68 million.