Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s traded shares stood at 0.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.49, to imply an increase of 4.62% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The MESO share’s 52-week high remains $8.85, putting it -255.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.32. The company has a valuation of $329.20M, with average of 72.32K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Mesoblast Limited (MESO), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MESO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) trade information

After registering a 4.62% upside in the last session, Mesoblast Limited (MESO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.75 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 4.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.78%, and -30.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.13%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.99, implying an increase of 79.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MESO has been trading -823.69% off suggested target high and -0.4% from its likely low.

Mesoblast Limited (MESO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mesoblast Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Mesoblast Limited (MESO) shares are -49.80% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.71% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.90% this quarter before jumping 77.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 428.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $2.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.67 million.

MESO Dividends

Mesoblast Limited has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mesoblast Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s Major holders

Mesoblast Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.69% of the shares at 2.69% float percentage. In total, 2.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by M&G Investment Management Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.32 million shares (or 1.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.86 million shares, or about 0.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.65 million.

We also have iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mesoblast Limited (MESO) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF holds roughly 0.66 million shares. This is just over 0.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7548.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 29361.0.