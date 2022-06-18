Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Has Recovered 59.13% So Far, But Another -70.59% Loss Is Possible.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.48, to imply an increase of 2.13% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The LVLU share’s 52-week high remains $21.29, putting it -70.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.10. The company has a valuation of $602.04M, with average of 233.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) trade information

After registering a 2.13% upside in the last session, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.97 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 2.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.86%, and 8.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.99%.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) shares are 12.53% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 3.51% against -8.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $98.78 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $134.12 million.

LVLU Dividends

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU)’s Major holders

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. insiders hold 6.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.70% of the shares at 92.87% float percentage. In total, 86.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.5 million shares (or 19.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $76.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC with 3.75 million shares, or about 9.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $38.36 million.

We also have Principal Small Cap Fund and Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Principal Small Cap Fund holds roughly 0.39 million shares. This is just over 1.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 93750.0, or 0.24% of the shares, all valued at about 0.96 million.