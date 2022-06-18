Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) Could Expand By 24.94 Percent Or More

Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR)’s traded shares stood at 0.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.51, to imply a decrease of -0.73% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The LMNR share’s 52-week high remains $19.10, putting it -41.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.44. The company has a valuation of $244.94M, with average of 109.35K shares over the past 3 months.

Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) trade information

After registering a -0.73% downside in the last session, Limoneira Company (LMNR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.27 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping -0.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.74%, and 23.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.93%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.00, implying an increase of 24.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LMNR has been trading -48.04% off suggested target high and -11.03% from its likely low.

Limoneira Company (LMNR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Limoneira Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Limoneira Company (LMNR) shares are -10.59% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.82% against 11.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -30.00% this quarter before jumping 35.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $49.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $54.06 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -19.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 78.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

LMNR Dividends

Limoneira Company has its next earnings report out on January 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Limoneira Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.30, with the share yield ticking at 2.22% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.52%.

Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR)’s Major holders

Limoneira Company insiders hold 16.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.76% of the shares at 63.02% float percentage. In total, 52.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.09 million shares (or 11.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.03 million shares, or about 5.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $15.08 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Limoneira Company (LMNR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.45 million shares. This is just over 2.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.36 million, or 2.04% of the shares, all valued at about 5.36 million.