Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s (NASDAQ: LILA) Stock Rises 9.90 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.77, to imply an increase of 9.90% or $0.7 in intraday trading. The LILA share’s 52-week high remains $14.79, putting it -90.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.01. The company has a valuation of $1.85B, with an average of 0.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 247.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LILA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) trade information

After registering a 9.90% upside in the last session, Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.17 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 9.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.95%, and -16.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.36%. Short interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) saw shorts transact 0.55 million shares and set a 2.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.84, implying an increase of 39.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.90 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LILA has been trading -118.79% off suggested target high and -1.67% from its likely low.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Liberty Latin America Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) shares are -29.30% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 209.09% against -13.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 550.00% this quarter before falling -93.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.23 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.25 billion.

LILA Dividends

Liberty Latin America Ltd. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)’s Major holders

Liberty Latin America Ltd. insiders hold 8.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.52% of the shares at 87.01% float percentage. In total, 79.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ashe Capital Management, LP. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.62 million shares (or 10.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.06 million shares, or about 6.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $29.67 million.