Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s traded shares stood at 0.26 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.40, to imply a decrease of -0.15% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The KRBP share’s 52-week high remains $10.68, putting it -2570.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.23. The company has a valuation of $6.06M, with average of 989.12K shares over the past 3 months.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) trade information

After registering a -0.15% downside in the last session, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5677 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping -0.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -27.06%, and 13.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -73.82%.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) estimates and forecasts

KRBP Dividends

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kiromic BioPharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s Major holders

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. insiders hold 12.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.43% of the shares at 18.80% float percentage. In total, 16.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kepos Capital Lp. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.77 million shares (or 4.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sabby Management, LLC with 0.62 million shares, or about 4.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.96 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.28 million shares. This is just over 1.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 36662.0, or 0.24% of the shares, all valued at about 25120.0.