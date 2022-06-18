Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE: JBI) Fridayâ€™s Performance: Up 16.05% From The Lows, Now What?

Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE:JBI)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.74 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $9.47, to imply an increase of 1.72% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The JBI shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $15.94, putting it -68.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.95. The company has a valuation of $1.45B, with an average of 0.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 794.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Janus International Group Inc. (JBI), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give JBI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE:JBI) trade information

After registering a 1.72% upside in the last session, Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.94 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 1.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.42%, and -10.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.36%. Short interest in Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE:JBI) saw shorts transact 1.91 million shares and set a 2.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.90, implying an increase of 31.87% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $11.50 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JBI has been trading -79.51% off suggested target high and -21.44% from its likely low.

Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Janus International Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) shares are -15.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.23% against 8.30%. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 14.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $186.85 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $205.77 million.

JBI Dividends

Janus International Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Janus International Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE:JBI)â€™s Major holders

Janus International Group Inc. insiders hold 8.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.81% of the shares at 88.93% float percentage. In total, 81.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Clearlake Capital Group, LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 54.0 million shares (or 36.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $676.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 14.44 million shares, or about 9.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $180.81 million.

We also have Wasatch Core Growth Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Wasatch Core Growth Fund holds roughly 4.84 million shares. This is just over 3.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $43.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.25 million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about 40.69 million.