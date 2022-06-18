It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In EVI Industries Inc. (AMEX: EVI) At $9.78.

EVI Industries Inc. (AMEX:EVI)’s traded shares stood at 0.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.78, to imply a decrease of -0.20% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The EVI share’s 52-week high remains $38.42, putting it -292.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.50. The company has a valuation of $123.13M, with an average of 35250.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 31.80K shares over the past 3 months.

EVI Industries Inc. (AMEX:EVI) trade information

After registering a -0.20% downside in the last session, EVI Industries Inc. (EVI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.30 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping -0.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.68%, and -3.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.68%. Short interest in EVI Industries Inc. (AMEX:EVI) saw shorts transact 0.58 million shares and set a 24.53 days time to cover.

EVI Industries Inc. (EVI) estimates and forecasts

EVI Dividends

EVI Industries Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EVI Industries Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EVI Industries Inc. (AMEX:EVI)’s Major holders

EVI Industries Inc. insiders hold 57.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.03% of the shares at 103.16% float percentage. In total, 44.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.12 million shares (or 8.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gemmer Asset Management LLC with 1.02 million shares, or about 8.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $19.01 million.

We also have Conestoga Small Cap Fund and Pennsylvania Mutual Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EVI Industries Inc. (EVI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Conestoga Small Cap Fund holds roughly 0.52 million shares. This is just over 4.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.33 million, or 2.66% of the shares, all valued at about 10.39 million.