Is ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Poised For Further Gains At A 20.0% Distance From The Low?

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s traded shares stood at 0.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.35, to imply an increase of 3.41% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CNET share’s 52-week high remains $2.37, putting it -577.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $12.07M, with average of 197.38K shares over the past 3 months.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) trade information

After registering a 3.41% upside in the last session, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4150 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 3.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.00%, and 10.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.50%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.25, implying an increase of 94.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.25 and $6.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNET has been trading -1685.71% off suggested target high and -1685.71% from its likely low.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 65.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

CNET Dividends

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s Major holders

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. insiders hold 20.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.51% of the shares at 0.64% float percentage. In total, 0.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 0.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 72600.0 shares, or about 0.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $72600.0.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund holds roughly 39900.0 shares. This is just over 0.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39900.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12732.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 9037.0.