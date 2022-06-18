Is Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) Expensive At $0.81? Check These Facts.

Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT)’s traded shares stood at 0.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.81, to imply an increase of 15.71% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The VYNT share’s 52-week high remains $4.11, putting it -407.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.60. The company has a valuation of $24.19M, with an average of 66840.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 530.77K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VYNT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) trade information

After registering a 15.71% upside in the last session, Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8100 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 15.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.39%, and 23.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.00%. Short interest in Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.

Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vyant Bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) shares are -48.41% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.71% against 0.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -56.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $300k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $200k.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 51.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 74.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40.00% annually.

VYNT Dividends

Vyant Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vyant Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT)’s Major holders

Vyant Bio Inc. insiders hold 27.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.77% of the shares at 10.68% float percentage. In total, 7.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.85 million shares (or 2.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.85 million shares, or about 2.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.15 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.6 million shares. This is just over 2.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.21 million, or 0.72% of the shares, all valued at about 0.29 million.