Is Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) Expensive At $23.98? Check These Facts.

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.98, to imply a decrease of -1.28% or -$0.31 in intraday trading. The TITN share’s 52-week high remains $38.58, putting it -60.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.01. The company has a valuation of $574.32M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 178.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TITN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.69.

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) trade information

After registering a -1.28% downside in the last session, Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.75 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping -1.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.40%, and 2.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.82%. Short interest in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) saw shorts transact 0.41 million shares and set a 2.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.67, implying an increase of 36.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32.00 and $41.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TITN has been trading -70.98% off suggested target high and -33.44% from its likely low.

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Titan Machinery Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) shares are -27.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -0.67% against 16.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.10% this quarter before falling -3.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $437.02 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $515.55 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 45.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 239.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.00% annually.

TITN Dividends

Titan Machinery Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 24 and August 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Titan Machinery Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)’s Major holders

Titan Machinery Inc. insiders hold 11.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.05% of the shares at 92.41% float percentage. In total, 82.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.68 million shares (or 7.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $47.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.4 million shares, or about 6.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $39.48 million.