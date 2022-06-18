Is Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)’s traded shares stood at 0.73 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $162.50, to imply an increase of 2.26% or $3.59 in intraday trading. The GTLS share’s 52-week high remains $206.29, putting it -26.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $108.29. The company has a valuation of $5.97B, with average of 580.77K shares over the past 3 months.

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) trade information

After registering a 2.26% upside in the last session, Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 171.77 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 2.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.59%, and -5.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.89%.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Chart Industries Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) shares are 0.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 75.00% against 16.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.20% this quarter before jumping 178.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $395.44 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $463.16 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $322 million and $348.21 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.80% before jumping 33.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -23.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 62.14% annually.

GTLS Dividends

Chart Industries Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Chart Industries Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)’s Major holders

Chart Industries Inc. insiders hold 0.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 112.47% of the shares at 113.03% float percentage. In total, 112.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.55 million shares (or 15.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $953.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.81 million shares, or about 10.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $608.36 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.52 million shares. This is just over 6.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $307.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.53 million, or 4.17% of the shares, all valued at about 220.7 million.