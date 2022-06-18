Is Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) Poised For Further Gains At A 37.5% Distance From The Low?

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE:BVH)’s traded shares stood at 0.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.36, to imply an increase of 1.08% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The BVH share’s 52-week high remains $36.10, putting it -42.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.85. The company has a valuation of $561.22M, with an average of 96110.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 67.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE:BVH) trade information

After registering a 1.08% upside in the last session, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.95 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 1.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.91%, and 0.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.75%. Short interest in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE:BVH) saw shorts transact 0.29 million shares and set a 4.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $58.00, implying an increase of 56.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $57.00 and $59.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BVH has been trading -132.65% off suggested target high and -124.76% from its likely low.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) shares are -22.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.13% against 30.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -8.60% this quarter before jumping 2.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $210.56 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $227.3 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 198.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

BVH Dividends

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 2.37% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE:BVH)’s Major holders

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation insiders hold 34.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.75% of the shares at 71.85% float percentage. In total, 46.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Angelo, Gordon & Company, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.43 million shares (or 8.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.82 million shares, or about 4.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $24.12 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.37 million shares. This is just over 2.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.33 million, or 1.98% of the shares, all valued at about 9.79 million.