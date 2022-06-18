GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK): How Can A Stock Be Up 19.65% Year To Date, But Still Loser

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)’s traded shares stood at 0.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.70, to imply a decrease of -6.80% or -$1.0 in intraday trading. The GPRK share’s 52-week high remains $18.52, putting it -35.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.50. The company has a valuation of $849.67M, with average of 306.58K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for GeoPark Limited (GPRK), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GPRK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.28.

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) trade information

After registering a -6.80% downside in the last session, GeoPark Limited (GPRK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.39 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping -6.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.40%, and -11.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.65%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.60, implying an increase of 46.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $39.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GPRK has been trading -184.67% off suggested target high and -31.39% from its likely low.

GeoPark Limited (GPRK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GeoPark Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. GeoPark Limited (GPRK) shares are 25.00% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 422.22% against 26.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1,322.20% this quarter before jumping 230.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $238 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $232 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $165.6 million and $173.97 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 43.70% before jumping 33.40% in the following quarter.

GPRK Dividends

GeoPark Limited has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GeoPark Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.33, with the share yield ticking at 2.39% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)’s Major holders

GeoPark Limited insiders hold 30.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.44% of the shares at 62.22% float percentage. In total, 43.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Compass Group LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.1 million shares (or 10.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $69.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 3.54 million shares, or about 5.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $40.52 million.

We also have Royce Micro Cap Trust and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GeoPark Limited (GPRK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Royce Micro Cap Trust holds roughly 69218.0 shares. This is just over 0.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 39847.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 0.56 million.