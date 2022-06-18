Following A -16.78% Weekly Decline, Is It Still A Buy For Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA)?

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)’s traded shares stood at 0.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.14, to imply a decrease of -4.71% or -$0.65 in intraday trading. The MPAA share’s 52-week high remains $25.23, putting it -92.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.10. The company has a valuation of $258.60M, with an average of 89410.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 65.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) trade information

After registering a -4.71% downside in the last session, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.77 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping -4.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.78%, and -5.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.02%. Short interest in Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) saw shorts transact 1.13 million shares and set a 25.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.00, implying an increase of 40.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MPAA has been trading -67.43% off suggested target high and -67.43% from its likely low.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Motorcar Parts of America Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) shares are -26.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.12% against 6.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -36.50% this quarter before jumping 32.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $150.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $163.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $168.13 million and $120.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -10.50% before jumping 36.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 387.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.00% annually.

MPAA Dividends

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Motorcar Parts of America Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)’s Major holders

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. insiders hold 2.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.72% of the shares at 100.36% float percentage. In total, 97.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.0 million shares (or 15.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $53.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. with 2.2 million shares, or about 11.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $39.31 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.35 million shares. This is just over 7.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.51 million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about 8.73 million.