European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2022, The Stock Is Down -21.20% Year-To-Date

European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)’s traded shares stood at 0.82 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.39, to imply a decrease of 0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The EWCZ share’s 52-week high remains $31.25, putting it -46.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.59. The company has a valuation of $1.46B, with an average of 0.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 496.93K shares over the past 3 months.

European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) trade information

After registering a 0.00% downside in the last session, European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.68 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping 0.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.09%, and -0.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.20%. Short interest in European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) saw shorts transact 4.66 million shares and set a 6.93 days time to cover.

European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing European Wax Center Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) shares are -11.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -53.26% against -0.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -69.00% this quarter before falling -63.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $54.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $55.12 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $47.9 million and $49.01 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.80% before jumping 12.50% in the following quarter.

EWCZ Dividends

European Wax Center Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. European Wax Center Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)’s Major holders

European Wax Center Inc. insiders hold 0.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.36% of the shares at 99.76% float percentage. In total, 99.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Atlantic, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 15.88 million shares (or 42.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $469.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 1.93 million shares, or about 5.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $57.17 million.

We also have Baron Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Baron Small Cap Fund holds roughly 1.5 million shares. This is just over 4.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.93 million, or 2.50% of the shares, all valued at about 22.61 million.