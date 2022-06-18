ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX): Is This The Time To Buy?

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)’s traded shares stood at 0.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.27, to imply an increase of 2.40% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The EPIX share’s 52-week high remains $30.26, putting it -608.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.02. The company has a valuation of $198.60M, with average of 259.35K shares over the past 3 months.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) trade information

After registering a 2.40% upside in the last session, ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.91 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 2.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.11%, and -24.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -69.93%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.00, implying an increase of 84.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EPIX has been trading -719.67% off suggested target high and -368.38% from its likely low.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ESSA Pharma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) shares are -64.59% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.25% against 11.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -28.60% this quarter before falling -50.00% for the next one.

EPIX Dividends

ESSA Pharma Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)’s Major holders

ESSA Pharma Inc. insiders hold 6.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.30% of the shares at 89.09% float percentage. In total, 83.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bellevue Group AG. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.03 million shares (or 15.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $71.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Soleus Capital Management, L.P. with 3.53 million shares, or about 10.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $50.06 million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Janus Henderson Venture Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds roughly 2.7 million shares. This is just over 8.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.73 million, or 2.29% of the shares, all valued at about 10.44 million.