Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) -225.53% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.88, to imply an increase of 2.17% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The EFOI share’s 52-week high remains $6.12, putting it -225.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.76. The company has a valuation of $11.04M, with average of 3.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EFOI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) trade information

After registering a 2.17% upside in the last session, Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.6000 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 2.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.40%, and 123.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.97%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 68.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EFOI has been trading -219.15% off suggested target high and -219.15% from its likely low.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Energy Focus Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) shares are -43.20% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.64% against 21.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -41.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.3 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 5.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 35.00% annually.

EFOI Dividends

Energy Focus Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Energy Focus Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s Major holders

Energy Focus Inc. insiders hold 11.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.75% of the shares at 17.85% float percentage. In total, 15.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.62 million shares (or 9.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.13 million shares, or about 2.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.57 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 81895.0 shares. This is just over 1.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 57702.0, or 0.89% of the shares, all valued at about 74435.0.