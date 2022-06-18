Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Is Down -8.35% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s traded shares stood at 0.13 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.90, to imply an increase of 4.45% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The DPRO share’s 52-week high remains $8.50, putting it -844.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.85. The company has a valuation of $39.60M, with average of 3.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) trade information

After registering a 4.45% upside in the last session, Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9900 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 4.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.35%, and -16.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.89%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 91.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DPRO has been trading -1011.11% off suggested target high and -1011.11% from its likely low.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) estimates and forecasts

DPRO Dividends

Draganfly Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Draganfly Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s Major holders

Draganfly Inc. insiders hold 2.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.71% of the shares at 2.77% float percentage. In total, 2.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 0.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ACT Capital Management, LLC with 0.14 million shares, or about 0.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.32 million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 0.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3082.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 3852.0.