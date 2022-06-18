Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC)’s traded shares stood at 0.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $67.43, to imply a decrease of -1.43% or -$0.98 in intraday trading. The DAC share’s 52-week high remains $107.47, putting it -59.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $58.00. The company has a valuation of $1.41B, with average of 441.47K shares over the past 3 months.

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) trade information

After registering a -1.43% downside in the last session, Danaos Corporation (DAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 72.45 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping -1.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.08%, and -9.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.67%.

Danaos Corporation (DAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Danaos Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Danaos Corporation (DAC) shares are -2.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 53.18% against 18.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 115.90% this quarter before jumping 71.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $204.76 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $215.83 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $132.12 million and $146.43 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 55.00% before jumping 47.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 25.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 693.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.00% annually.

DAC Dividends

Danaos Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Danaos Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 3.00, with the share yield ticking at 4.45% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC)’s Major holders

Danaos Corporation insiders hold 88.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.62% of the shares at 216.74% float percentage. In total, 24.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Impala Asset Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.97 million shares (or 4.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $72.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.69 million shares, or about 3.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $51.24 million.

We also have Hennessy Cornerstone Growth Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright ADR ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Danaos Corporation (DAC) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Hennessy Cornerstone Growth Fund holds roughly 0.1 million shares. This is just over 0.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 40718.0, or 0.20% of the shares, all valued at about 3.81 million.