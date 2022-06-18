Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) On Friday – Up 18.04% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $42.47, to imply an increase of 7.44% or $2.94 in intraday trading. The CCSI share’s 52-week high remains $69.31, putting it -63.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.81. The company has a valuation of $886.77M, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 104.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) trade information

After registering a 7.44% upside in the last session, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (CCSI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 42.77 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 7.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.94%, and -11.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.61%. Short interest in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) saw shorts transact 0.52 million shares and set a 7.09 days time to cover.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (CCSI) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $90.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $94.14 million.

CCSI Dividends

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)’s Major holders

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. insiders hold 20.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.73% of the shares at 92.95% float percentage. In total, 73.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.53 million shares (or 12.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $152.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.72 million shares, or about 8.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $99.3 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Janus Henderson Triton Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (CCSI) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.13 million shares. This is just over 5.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $64.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.51 million, or 2.56% of the shares, all valued at about 29.64 million.