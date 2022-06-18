Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -19.87% Year-To-Date

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)’s traded shares stood at 0.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $496.16, to imply a decrease of -7.02% or -$37.44 in intraday trading. The COKE share’s 52-week high remains $656.11, putting it -32.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $378.15. The company has a valuation of $4.71B, with average of 42.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) trade information

After registering a -7.02% downside in the last session, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 585.39 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping -7.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.80%, and 1.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.87%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 8.10% this quarter before jumping 7.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

COKE Dividends

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 0.20% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.40%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)’s Major holders

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. insiders hold 44.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.47% of the shares at 76.28% float percentage. In total, 42.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.7 million shares (or 8.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $348.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.6 million shares, or about 7.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $368.77 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 0.33 million shares. This is just over 3.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $187.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.13 million, or 1.58% of the shares, all valued at about 81.79 million.