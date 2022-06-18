Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 3.57% Gain

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING)’s traded shares stood at 0.21 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.45, to imply an increase of 10.02% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The CING share’s 52-week high remains $5.15, putting it -255.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.04. The company has a valuation of $15.65M, with average of 74.65K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cingulate Inc. (CING), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CING a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) trade information

After registering a 10.02% upside in the last session, Cingulate Inc. (CING) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5874 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 10.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.57%, and 17.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.46%.

Cingulate Inc. (CING) estimates and forecasts

CING Dividends

Cingulate Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cingulate Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING)’s Major holders

Cingulate Inc. insiders hold 37.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.60% of the shares at 18.70% float percentage. In total, 11.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.89 million shares (or 7.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lynwood Capital Management Inc. with 0.23 million shares, or about 2.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.45 million.