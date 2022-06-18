China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) Slid -11.25% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)’s traded shares stood at 0.16 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.71, to imply an increase of 4.38% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The CIH share’s 52-week high remains $2.04, putting it -187.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.63. The company has a valuation of $66.83M, with average of 187.92K shares over the past 3 months.

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) trade information

After registering a 4.38% upside in the last session, China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8191 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 4.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.25%, and -15.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.80%.

China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) estimates and forecasts

CIH Dividends

China Index Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out on December 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. China Index Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)’s Major holders

China Index Holdings Limited insiders hold 14.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.05% of the shares at 55.93% float percentage. In total, 48.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Atlantic, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 10.12 million shares (or 15.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Davis Selected Advisers, LP with 4.36 million shares, or about 6.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $4.62 million.

We also have Davis New York Venture Fund, Inc.-Davis International Fund and Davis New York Venture Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Davis New York Venture Fund, Inc.-Davis International Fund holds roughly 0.93 million shares. This is just over 1.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.48 million, or 0.72% of the shares, all valued at about 0.51 million.