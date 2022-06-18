ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM) Could Expand By 40.5 Percent Or More

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.28, to imply an increase of 3.70% or $0.51 in intraday trading. The ECOM share’s 52-week high remains $29.42, putting it -106.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.89. The company has a valuation of $437.97M, with average of 259.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ECOM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) trade information

After registering a 3.70% upside in the last session, ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.49 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 3.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.21%, and 12.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.14%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.00, implying an increase of 40.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $27.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ECOM has been trading -89.08% off suggested target high and -19.05% from its likely low.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ChannelAdvisor Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) shares are -38.40% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.48% against 3.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -34.80% this quarter before falling -42.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $42.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $42.72 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $39.17 million and $41.54 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.00% before jumping 2.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 46.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 139.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

ECOM Dividends

ChannelAdvisor Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ChannelAdvisor Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM)’s Major holders

ChannelAdvisor Corporation insiders hold 2.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.40% of the shares at 93.79% float percentage. In total, 91.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Driehaus Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.26 million shares (or 7.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $55.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 2.19 million shares, or about 7.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $54.07 million.

We also have Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Janus Henderson Venture Fund holds roughly 1.78 million shares. This is just over 5.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.96 million, or 3.16% of the shares, all valued at about 20.38 million.