CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECE) Slid -11.59% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)’s traded shares stood at 0.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.72, to imply an increase of 1.24% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The CECE share’s 52-week high remains $7.96, putting it -39.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.09. The company has a valuation of $210.44M, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 152.53K shares over the past 3 months.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) trade information

After registering a 1.24% upside in the last session, CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.45 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 1.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.59%, and -2.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.19%. Short interest in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) saw shorts transact 1.07 million shares and set a 8.79 days time to cover.

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CECO Environmental Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) shares are -5.61% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 92.86% against 10.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -11.10% this quarter before jumping 1,100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $91.28 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $93.06 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -82.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

CECE Dividends

CECO Environmental Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CECO Environmental Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)’s Major holders

CECO Environmental Corp. insiders hold 15.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.67% of the shares at 81.36% float percentage. In total, 68.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Trigran Investments Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.43 million shares (or 12.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is King Luther Capital Management with 2.39 million shares, or about 6.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $13.12 million.

We also have American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, American Century Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 1.78 million shares. This is just over 5.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.84 million, or 2.40% of the shares, all valued at about 5.25 million.