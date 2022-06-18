Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) Could shrink By -1381.48% Or More

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s traded shares stood at 0.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.70, to imply an increase of 4.65% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The CALA share’s 52-week high remains $49.80, putting it -1744.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.31. The company has a valuation of $261.01M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 194.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CALA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$2.8.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) trade information

After registering a 4.65% upside in the last session, Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.55 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 4.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -43.75%, and -30.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -79.71%. Short interest in Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) saw shorts transact 92360.0 shares and set a 0.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.67, implying an increase of 92.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CALA has been trading -1381.48% off suggested target high and -1011.11% from its likely low.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Calithera Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) shares are -80.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.52% against 11.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 26.30% this quarter before jumping 3.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -92.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $750k.

CALA Dividends

Calithera Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 03 and August 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s Major holders

Calithera Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 1.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.80% of the shares at 47.37% float percentage. In total, 46.80% institutions holds shares in the company.