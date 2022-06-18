Boom Or Bust: Where Is RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) Stock Headed Next?

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s traded shares stood at 0.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.02, to imply an increase of 2.40% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The RAVE share’s 52-week high remains $1.80, putting it -76.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.82. The company has a valuation of $18.52M, with average of 192.02K shares over the past 3 months.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) trade information

After registering a 2.40% upside in the last session, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0600 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 2.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.10%, and 15.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.99%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 130.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

RAVE Dividends

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s Major holders

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. insiders hold 9.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.76% of the shares at 40.43% float percentage. In total, 36.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.38 million shares (or 2.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.3 million shares, or about 1.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.3 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.25 million shares. This is just over 1.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 0.64% of the shares, all valued at about 0.12 million.