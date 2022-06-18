Boom Or Bust: Where Is Global Self Storage Inc. (NASDAQ: SELF) Stock Headed Next?

Global Self Storage Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)’s traded shares stood at 0.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.25, to imply an increase of 0.81% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The SELF share’s 52-week high remains $6.65, putting it -6.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.93. The company has a valuation of $68.06M, with an average of 70740.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 34.10K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Global Self Storage Inc. (SELF), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SELF a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Global Self Storage Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) trade information

After registering a 0.81% upside in the last session, Global Self Storage Inc. (SELF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.50 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 0.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.64%, and 8.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.65%. Short interest in Global Self Storage Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) saw shorts transact 16000.0 shares and set a 0.5 days time to cover.

Global Self Storage Inc. (SELF) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 25.00% this quarter before falling -50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.89 million.

SELF Dividends

Global Self Storage Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Global Self Storage Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.26, with the share yield ticking at 4.16% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Global Self Storage Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)’s Major holders

Global Self Storage Inc. insiders hold 10.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.74% of the shares at 22.01% float percentage. In total, 19.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bard Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.66 million shares (or 6.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Winmill & Co., Inc. with 0.44 million shares, or about 4.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.51 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Global Self Storage Inc. (SELF) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.32 million shares. This is just over 2.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 93814.0, or 0.87% of the shares, all valued at about 0.53 million.