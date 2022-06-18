Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) Stock?

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s traded shares stood at 0.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.95, to imply a decrease of 0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The QTT share’s 52-week high remains $20.30, putting it -2036.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.64. The company has a valuation of $44.23M, with average of 613.22K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give QTT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) trade information

After registering a 0.00% downside in the last session, Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2400 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping 0.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -32.27%, and 7.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.65%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $101.91, implying an increase of 99.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $101.91 and $101.91 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QTT has been trading -10627.37% off suggested target high and -10627.37% from its likely low.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.80% compared to the previous financial year.

QTT Dividends

Qutoutiao Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Qutoutiao Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s Major holders

Qutoutiao Inc. insiders hold 6.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.51% of the shares at 3.74% float percentage. In total, 3.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Credit Suisse AG. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.41 million shares (or 0.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with 0.14 million shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.39 million.

We also have SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds roughly 30550.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $84929.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12501.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 28877.0.