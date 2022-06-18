Boom Or Bust: What Are PAR Technology Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:PAR) Future Prospects?

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.94. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $34.66, to imply an increase of 6.71% or $2.18 in intraday trading. The PAR shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $74.50, putting it -114.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.87. The company has a valuation of $958.35M, with average of 267.30K shares over the past 3 months.

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) trade information

After registering a 6.71% upside in the last session, PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.34 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 6.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.96%, and 2.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.32%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PAR Technology Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) shares are -30.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 53.64% against 3.70%. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 14.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $80.28 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $78.89 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $54.47 million and $68.95 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 47.40% before jumping 14.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -44.83% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -57.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.00% annually.

PAR Dividends

PAR Technology Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PAR Technology Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)â€™s Major holders

PAR Technology Corporation insiders hold 5.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.90% of the shares at 110.57% float percentage. In total, 104.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.09 million shares (or 11.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $163.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.04 million shares, or about 11.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $160.16 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2.14 million shares. This is just over 7.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $112.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.06 million, or 3.92% of the shares, all valued at about 55.93 million.