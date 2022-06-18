Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) Is Down -32.94% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.85, to imply a decrease of -22.97% or -$0.85 in intraday trading. The BON share’s 52-week high remains $17.60, putting it -517.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.62. The company has a valuation of $24.08M, with an average of 84300.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 77.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) trade information

After registering a -22.97% downside in the last session, Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.25 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping -22.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -32.94%, and -42.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.96%. Short interest in Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) saw shorts transact 22440.0 shares and set a 0.17 days time to cover.

Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bon Natural Life Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) shares are -40.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.29% against -3.60%.

BON Dividends

Bon Natural Life Limited has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bon Natural Life Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON)’s Major holders

Bon Natural Life Limited insiders hold 52.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.12% of the shares at 0.25% float percentage. In total, 0.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2800.0 shares (or 0.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10108.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 2774.0 shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $12344.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 4398.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17196.0