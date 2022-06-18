BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI): Can A Stock Be Down -33.17% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s traded shares stood at 0.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.09, to imply an increase of 4.06% or $0.9 in intraday trading. The BJRI share’s 52-week high remains $50.89, putting it -120.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.62. The company has a valuation of $563.40M, with average of 386.03K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give BJRI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.26.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) trade information

After registering a 4.06% upside in the last session, BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.16 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 4.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.71%, and -3.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.17%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.40, implying an increase of 32.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $45.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BJRI has been trading -94.89% off suggested target high and 9.05% from its likely low.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BJ’s Restaurants Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) shares are -28.98% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 325.00% against 13.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $328.22 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $306.38 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $285.59 million and $292.79 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.90% before jumping 4.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -15.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 94.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

BJRI Dividends

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s Major holders

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. insiders hold 4.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.18% of the shares at 105.59% float percentage. In total, 101.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.8 million shares (or 16.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $131.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.71 million shares, or about 15.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $105.08 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.64 million shares. This is just over 6.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.11 million, or 4.75% of the shares, all valued at about 38.46 million.