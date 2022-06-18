At Current Prices, Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR) Worth A Patient Look?

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s traded shares stood at 0.86 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.42, to imply an increase of 10.50% or $0.42 in intraday trading. The ROVR share’s 52-week high remains $15.59, putting it -252.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.78. The company has a valuation of $860.75M, with an average of 0.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 654.25K shares over the past 3 months.

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) trade information

After registering a 10.50% upside in the last session, Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.46 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 10.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.76%, and -5.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.67%. Short interest in Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) saw shorts transact 4.21 million shares and set a 8.51 days time to cover.

Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rover Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) shares are -55.44% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 77.78% against -5.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 59.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $42.34 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $51.74 million.

ROVR Dividends

Rover Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rover Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s Major holders

Rover Group Inc. insiders hold 10.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.39% of the shares at 86.60% float percentage. In total, 77.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Madrona Venture Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 26.46 million shares (or 1.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $152.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Foundry Group, LLC with 20.27 million shares, or about 1.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $197.62 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.25 million shares. This is just over 0.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.05 million, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 6.0 million.