At $5.46 DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) Is Worth A Gamble

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.46, to imply a decrease of -8.85% or -$0.53 in intraday trading. The DRIO share’s 52-week high remains $23.80, putting it -335.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.11. The company has a valuation of $125.96M, with average of 243.99K shares over the past 3 months.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) trade information

After registering a -8.85% downside in the last session, DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.93 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping -8.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.10%, and -15.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.90%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.34, implying an increase of 70.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.75 and $31.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DRIO has been trading -467.77% off suggested target high and -60.26% from its likely low.

DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DarioHealth Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) shares are -59.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.59% against 3.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.10% this quarter before jumping 31.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 70.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $7.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.26 million.

DRIO Dividends

DarioHealth Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DarioHealth Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s Major holders

DarioHealth Corp. insiders hold 14.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.72% of the shares at 51.07% float percentage. In total, 43.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.6 million shares (or 7.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Collaborative Holdings Management, LP with 1.49 million shares, or about 6.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $19.32 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 0.31 million shares. This is just over 1.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.2 million, or 0.90% of the shares, all valued at about 2.54 million.