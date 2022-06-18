At $1.62 LiveVox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LVOX) Is Worth A Gamble

LiveVox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX)’s traded shares stood at 0.23 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.62, to imply an increase of 4.52% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The LVOX share’s 52-week high remains $9.90, putting it -511.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.48. The company has a valuation of $170.42M, with an average of 0.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 181.89K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for LiveVox Holdings Inc. (LVOX), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LVOX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

LiveVox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) trade information

After registering a 4.52% upside in the last session, LiveVox Holdings Inc. (LVOX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9800 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 4.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.18%, and -29.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.54%. Short interest in LiveVox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) saw shorts transact 0.52 million shares and set a 2.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.63, implying an increase of 71.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LVOX has been trading -393.83% off suggested target high and -146.91% from its likely low.

LiveVox Holdings Inc. (LVOX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LiveVox Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. LiveVox Holdings Inc. (LVOX) shares are -66.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 68.99% against 1.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $33.76 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $36.49 million.

LVOX Dividends

LiveVox Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 10 and August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LiveVox Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LiveVox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX)’s Major holders

LiveVox Holdings Inc. insiders hold 6.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.87% of the shares at 95.18% float percentage. In total, 88.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Golden Gate Private Equity, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 72.05 million shares (or 73.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $217.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with 3.86 million shares, or about 3.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $11.67 million.