Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO)’s traded shares stood at 0.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.08, to imply an increase of 2.31% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The ATRO share’s 52-week high remains $19.65, putting it -77.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.24. The company has a valuation of $347.36M, with average of 141.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Astronics Corporation (ATRO), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ATRO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) trade information

After registering a 2.31% upside in the last session, Astronics Corporation (ATRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.65 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 2.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.74%, and 2.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.67%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.00, implying an increase of 20.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATRO has been trading -44.4% off suggested target high and -8.3% from its likely low.

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Astronics Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Astronics Corporation (ATRO) shares are 7.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 75.00% against 11.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 30.80% this quarter before jumping 117.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $126.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $150.04 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $111.16 million and $111.84 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.60% before jumping 34.20% in the following quarter.

ATRO Dividends

Astronics Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Astronics Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO)’s Major holders

Astronics Corporation insiders hold 3.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.38% of the shares at 76.31% float percentage. In total, 73.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.12 million shares (or 8.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Next Century Growth Investors LLC with 1.99 million shares, or about 7.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $23.88 million.

We also have BBH Partner Fund-Small Cap Equity Fd and Royce Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Astronics Corporation (ATRO) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, BBH Partner Fund-Small Cap Equity Fd holds roughly 1.0 million shares. This is just over 3.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.71 million, or 2.78% of the shares, all valued at about 8.53 million.