Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) Has Decreased By -61.94 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s traded shares stood at 0.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.10, to imply an increase of 3.77% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The RKDA share’s 52-week high remains $3.18, putting it -189.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.74. The company has a valuation of $24.77M, with an average of 0.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 998.10K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RKDA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.34.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) trade information

After registering a 3.77% upside in the last session, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2869 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 3.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.56%, and -20.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.77%. Short interest in Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) saw shorts transact 0.76 million shares and set a 0.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.75, implying an increase of 70.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RKDA has been trading -263.64% off suggested target high and -218.18% from its likely low.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arcadia Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) shares are 5.77% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -55.07% against 3.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -383.30% this quarter before falling -37.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 65.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $3.22 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.26 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $828k and $1.71 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 288.90% before jumping 32.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -47.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.96% annually.

RKDA Dividends

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arcadia Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s Major holders

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 7.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.34% of the shares at 10.15% float percentage. In total, 9.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.79 million shares (or 3.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.34 million shares, or about 1.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.35 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.48 million shares. This is just over 2.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.3 million, or 1.36% of the shares, all valued at about 0.31 million.